Sophie is a new GUI Client to manage Carthage dependencies. It allows you to run Carthage scripts with just a click of your mouse.

Features:

Add a new project selecting the folder container a Cartfile.

Edit/Remove a project.

Double click on a project to open its list of depedencies.

Automatic parser of the Cartfile to show the list of dependencies.

Add/Edit/Remove a dependencies. It will be update the Cartfile.

Run Bootstrap/Update with the possibility to change all the parameters available so far in Carthage.

Console to show what’s happening in the Carthage script.

Section Help to help the beginners to master Carthage.

to help the beginners to master Carthage. Check for latest update of Sophie.app.

Screenshots:

Changelog:

Version 1.1.0:

Updated Credits.

Added Link to Github Repo in menu Go .

. Added documentations and tutorials in menu Help .

. Added embedded Carthage (0.28.0) if user doesn’t have one in /usr/local/bin/ .

. Added internal beta channel. Public soon.

Added visual feedback when script is running.

Changed icon style in dependencies list.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pocket

More

Email

Print



