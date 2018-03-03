Click here to download the latest version
Sophie is a new GUI Client to manage Carthage dependencies. It allows you to run Carthage scripts with just a click of your mouse.
Features:
- Add a new project selecting the folder container a Cartfile.
- Edit/Remove a project.
- Double click on a project to open its list of depedencies.
- Automatic parser of the Cartfile to show the list of dependencies.
- Add/Edit/Remove a dependencies. It will be update the Cartfile.
- Run Bootstrap/Update with the possibility to change all the parameters available so far in Carthage.
- Console to show what’s happening in the Carthage script.
- Section
Helpto help the beginners to master Carthage.
- Check for latest update of Sophie.app.
Screenshots:
Changelog:
Version 1.1.0:
- Updated Credits.
- Added Link to Github Repo in menu
Go.
- Added documentations and tutorials in menu
Help.
- Added embedded Carthage (0.28.0) if user doesn’t have one in
/usr/local/bin/.
- Added internal beta channel. Public soon.
- Added visual feedback when script is running.
- Changed icon style in dependencies list.
Leave a Reply